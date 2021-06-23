Tapmydata Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $87,898.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

