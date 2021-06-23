Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading Up 0.8%

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 1,625,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 869,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.98. The stock has a market cap of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

About Taptica International (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

