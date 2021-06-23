Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.80. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

