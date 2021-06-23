Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $392.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

