Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.59. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 317,215 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a market cap of C$713.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770 over the last 90 days.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
