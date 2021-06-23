Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.59. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 317,215 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a market cap of C$713.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. Insiders have sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770 over the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.