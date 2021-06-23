TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TMVWY opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

