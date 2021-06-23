Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

