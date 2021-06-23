TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.02. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,697 shares of company stock worth $3,825,325. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

