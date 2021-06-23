Tellor Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $36.16 or 0.00107413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $62.15 million and $51.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,800,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,031 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.