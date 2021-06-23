Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Tenneco worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

