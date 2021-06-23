TENT Price Tops $0.0489 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. TENT has a market cap of $1.78 million and $188,536.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00332283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00186310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00108836 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,384,040 coins and its circulating supply is 36,306,948 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.