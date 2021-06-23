TenUp (TUP) Trading Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, TenUp has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $904,421.96 and approximately $14,961.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001603 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,641,056 coins and its circulating supply is 16,402,450 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

