TenX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, TenX has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $10.81 million and $4.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

