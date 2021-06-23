Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Teradyne worth $198,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

