Terra Price Reaches $5.28 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Terra has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $302.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00015528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,054,015 coins and its circulating supply is 417,187,088 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.