Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 318.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $26.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.86. The stock had a trading volume of 890,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.