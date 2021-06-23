Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.74 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Tether has a total market cap of $62.74 billion and $71.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,699,736,754 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

