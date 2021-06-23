Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Tetra Tech worth $269,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

