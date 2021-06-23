Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Textron worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

