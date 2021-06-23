Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Textron worth $125,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

