TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of TG Therapeutics worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

