The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Bancorp worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

