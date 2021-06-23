The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

