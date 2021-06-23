The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$92.00 at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.53.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$79.80. 951,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

