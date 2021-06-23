The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.72

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.68, with a volume of 176212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

