The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

