The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 244.28 ($3.19). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 242.41 ($3.17), with a volume of 3,948 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About The Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.