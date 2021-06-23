The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Clorox by 73.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 4,961.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. 19,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.55. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

