The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. 1,097,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $172.35 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

