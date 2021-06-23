The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.
NYSE:CLX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. 1,097,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $172.35 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
