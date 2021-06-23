The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.