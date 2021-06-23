The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 170,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,001. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Ensign Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

