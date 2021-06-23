The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 250.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.83. 8,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

