The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.38. 874,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

