The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.
NYSE:EL traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.38. 874,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
