The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Conviction-Buy

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.52. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.