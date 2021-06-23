The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.34 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $128.34 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

