The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,016 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.29. 52,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

