The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 84.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 49.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.