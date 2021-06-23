The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 363.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

GF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.46%.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

