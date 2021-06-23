The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker Sells 5,100 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

