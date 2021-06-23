The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wealthquest Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

