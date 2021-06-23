The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 107.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 269.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. 223,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $326.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

