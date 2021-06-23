The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $132.93. 5,771,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.