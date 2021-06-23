The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.