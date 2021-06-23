The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

