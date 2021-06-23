The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,231. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

