The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

