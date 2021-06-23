The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,129. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

