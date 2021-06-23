The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.86.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$86.95. 1,256,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$158.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last quarter.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

