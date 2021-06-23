The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 163,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $21,220,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.46. 130,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.