The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.